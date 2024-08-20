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How the US Pulled off an Armed Robbery of the World's Energy Supply and Created the Petrogas-Dollar
A forensic investigation into how Washington leveraged the war in Iran to replace Nord Stream, save the dollar, and establish total command over the…
May 1
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April 2026
The Petrogas-Dollar: The Secret US Strategy Behind the Iran War
Watch now | BIRTH OF THE PETROGAS-DOLLAR AND THE PIRATE STATE: A documentary film researched, written, and produced by Richard Medhurst.
Apr 15
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March 2026
Iran War Turns Into Energy War | Iran Conflict Analysis & News | RICHARD MEDHURST LIVE
https://youtube.com/live/QiYU92vCrCU?feature=share
Mar 21
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Khamenei's Son Declared Supreme Leader | Iran Conflict Analysis & News | RICHARD MEDHURST LIVE
https://youtube.com/live/_86L8xhybbs?feature=share
Mar 9
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Richard Medhurst Live : Iran Under Attack
https://youtube.com/live/UUHCTgxLFx0?feature=share
Mar 2
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January 2026
Jolani Bans Palestinians from Entering Syria Without Entry Permit
The move dismantles long-standing legal protections that treated Palestinians as equals in Syria.
Jan 21
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August 2024
I Was Arrested at Heathrow Airport as a “Terrorist” for My Journalism
My name is Richard Thomas Medhurst.
Aug 20, 2024
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Hamas Strike Tel Aviv , Russia-Ukraine Update, and More
Rumble: rumble.com/v5azhit-hamas-strike-tel-aviv-russia-ukraine-update-and-more-richard-medhurst-live.html
Aug 14, 2024
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LIVE: Russia Delivers Weapons to Iran, UK Riots, and More
Watch here on Rumble: rumble.com/v59v5i3-russia-delivers-weapons-to-iran-uk-riots-and-more-richard-medhurst-live.html
Aug 6, 2024
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Meet Israel's Olympic Team: The IDF Soldiers Who Support Genocide
Israeli athletes competing at the 2024 Paris Olympics are soldiers in the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF). Many have called for genocide in Gaza, or…
Aug 1, 2024
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July 2024
LIVE: Israel Just Assassinated Ismael Haniyeh in Tehran
Watch here on RUMBLE: rumble.com/v594xm5-israel-just-assassinated-ismael-haniyeh-in-tehran.html
Jul 31, 2024
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LIVE: Israelis Go NUTS to Defend IDF Troops Arrested for Molesting Palestinian Hostage
Watch here on Rumble: rumble.com/v58yxq5-israelis-go-nuts-to-defend-idf-troops-arrested-for-molesting-palestinian-ho.html
Jul 29, 2024
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© 2026 Richard Medhurst
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