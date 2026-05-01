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Richard Medhurst
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Documentary film: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0nt1CgQsgpI

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richardstevenhack
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Out-fucking-standing work, Richard! I restacked with a "MUST_READ" Note.

Saw you on Judge Nap yesterday - about time they had you on.

Your thesis ties in directly with Brian Berletic's thesis on his "The New Atlas" YouTube channel, where he explains the war is an attack on mulipolarism - and specifically on China - and that the US has been planning this for decades and how Israel is NOT the one controlling the shots. I assume you're familiar with his work.

I was pleased to see you pointed that out to Judge Nap, as ninety percent of his guests believe Israel has control over the US and that this war is being totally fought for Israel's benefit alone.

I have pointed out in various places that the US Deep State - i.e., the moneyed interests outside the government, not just the intelligence agencies - control Israel, and since their interests are aligned, they let Israel do what it wants as long as it doesn't compromise the long-term US plan.

Meanwhile, Israel and its Zionist infiltrators in the US DO have control of the morons like Trump and various members of Congress due to their financing of the campaigns of these idiots.

So the influence calculus is more nuanced than most commentators get. "Either-or" binary thinking is rarely correct. But the power lies with the White Anglo-Saxon Protestant and Catholic "old money" (and some "new money") rather than the Zionists alone.

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